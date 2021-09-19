Junk-debt sales soar toward record year

Many companies have been using recent sales to extend the maturity on their debt, which lowers the yearly interest burden. The number of leveraged loans coming due between 2021 and 2023 fell to $56 billion, according to LCD, out of around $1.3 trillion outstanding. More than $80 billion of loan sales this year have been tied to deals meant to amend credit documents and extend maturities—the second-highest yearly total in data going back to 2012.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}