Junk-loan defaults worry wall street investors

Forecasts for the loan market’s benchmark interest rate—the London interbank offered rate, or Libor—shot up in recent months as the Fed raised rates faster than expected to combat persistent inflation. Traders now expect one-month Libor, which is currently around 2.6%, to hit 4.07% by May 2023, up from the 3.15% they had forecast in April, according to data from Chatham Financial. Expectations are similar for the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, which is slated to replace Libor as the loan market’s benchmark rate next year.