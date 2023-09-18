Jupiter Hospital share price extends gain after listing at strong premium. Buy, hold or exit?2 min read 18 Sep 2023, 11:07 AM IST
Jupiter Hospital share price today listed at more than 32% premium and went on to extend its gain and hit four-digit figure within few minutes of its listing on BSE and NSE
Stock market today: Jupiter Hospital share price listed on BSE at ₹960 apiece levels whereas it opened on NSE at ₹973 per share levels, delivering over 32 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees. However, Jupiter Hospital shares extended its gain further deep and went on to hit four-digit figure within few minites of listing in special pre-open session during Monday deals. Jupiter Hospital share price climbed to its intraday high of ₹1,062.40 apiece levels on NSE whereas it made new high of ₹1061.85 on BSE.
