Jupiter Life Line Hospitals raises ₹261 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 06:04 AM IST
Jupiter Life Line IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹542 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 44.5 lakh equity shares by promoter group entities and other shareholders.
Jupiter Life Line Hospitals, the multi-specialty hospital chain operator, has raised ₹261 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Initial Public Offering (IPO) that opens for subscription today, Wednesday.
