Jupiter Wagons share price jumps 11% on ₹215 crore order for Vande Bharat Trains

Jupiter Wagons share price jumped nearly 11% on Thursday after the company announced receipt of order for supply of wheelsets for Vande Bharat Train. The railway stock rallied as much as 10.95% to ₹366.00 apiece on the BSE.

The rally in Jupiter Wagons share price was accompanied by a surge in trading volumes. Around 44 lakh equity shares of Jupiter Wagons changed hands on stock exchanges on August 21, significantly higher than its one week average trading volume of 13 lakh shares.

The railway freight cars manufacturer Jupiter Wagons announced that its material unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) for supply of total 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat Train for an order value of approximately ₹215 crore.

The company’s order book as on 30 June 2025 stood at ₹5,972 crore, the company said in its investors presentation.

Technical View Jupiter Wagons share price opened the session with a strong gap-up move, supported by a massive volume surge of over 2,103% compared to its 50-day average.

“Such unusually high activity signals strong institutional participation and a potential reversal in the stock’s short-term trend. Jupiter Wagons share price action indicates that the recent correction phase may have ended, and the momentum has shifted back in favor of the bulls. A sustained move above the opening levels will further validate strength,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

With volumes confirming the upmove, he expects the pullback to extend higher and test the ₹390 zone in the near term.

Jupiter Wagons Share Price Performance Jupiter Wagons share price has remained flat in one month, but has fallen 7% in three months. The railway stock has rallied 17% in six months, but has declined 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis and dropped 35% in the past one year. However, Jupiter Wagons shares have delivered multibagger returns of 2,450% in five years.

At 9:35 AM, Jupiter Wagons share price was trading 9.75% higher at ₹362.00 apiece on the BSE.