Jupiter Wagons share price rallies 7% after bagging ₹113 crore order from Railways Ministry

Jupiter Wagons share price rallied as much as 7.13 per cent to 341.95 apiece in Thursday's trading session after the company bagged a new order worth 113 crore from railways ministry.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Published11 Sep 2025, 09:28 AM IST
(This is a developing story)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Jupiter WagonsIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
