Jupiter Wagons share price rises fourth session straight; jumps 9% today; here's why | Check target, rationale

Jupiter Wagons share price surged over 9% to hit an intraday high of ₹198 apiece on Thursday, October 29, after the company secured a major order worth ₹1,140 crore from the Ministry of Railways.

Jupiter Wagons shares opened at ₹186.24 on NSE today, as compared to previous close of ₹181.05 on Wednesday

Advertisement

Jupiter Wagons new order details In an exchange filing on Thursday, Jupiter Wagons said the order was awarded by the Ministry of Railways (Railway Board). The order valued at ₹1,140 crore.

Jupiter Wagons highlighted the diversity of its order book across public and private sector customers. Alongside its business with Indian Railways, the company continues to see strong demand from private freight operators and wagon leasing companies, supporting its private sector order book.

The latest railway order is expected to strengthen the company's order visibility and reinforce its presence in India's rail freight and mobility infrastructure segment.

“The receipt of this order further reinforces the company's position as a key player in the railway rolling stock manufacturing sector and reflects its continued contribution towards meeting the Indian Railways’ rolling stock requirements,” said the company in a filing.

Advertisement

Looking ahead, Jupiter Wagons expects incremental order inflows of approximately ₹2,000 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2026-27 (Q4 FY27).

The expected order inflows could provide further visibility into the company's future business prospects, with demand from both public sector railway projects and private freight operators remaining important growth drivers.

“Indian Railways is adding freight capacity at a scale and pace this country has not seen before, and this order reflects the Ministry’s continued confidence in our ability to deliver. Over the years, we have integrated backward across the wagon value chain, from castings and bogies to couplers and brake systems, and we are now extending this to wheelsets through our facility in Odisha. That gives us greater control over cost, quality and delivery timelines. Our private sector order book remains strong, and we expect to add around INR 2,000 crore of incremental orders next quarter, giving us healthyvisibility. We are ready to execute with the discipline this programme demands as India moves a greater share of its freight by rail on the path to Viksit Bharat 2047," said Vivek Lohia, Managing Director, Jupiter Wagons Limited.

Advertisement

Jupiter Wagons share price performance Jupiter Wagons share price has shown mixed performance in the near term, rising 3.53% over the past week. However, the stock has remained under pressure over the past month, declining 14.03%, indicating continued weakness in its recent performance.

The stock has witnessed a sharp correction over the longer term, falling 43.94% year-to-date (YTD) and 42.56% over the past one year. It has also declined 38.94% over the past three years, reflecting sustained pressure on its share price during this period.

Despite the recent weakness, Jupiter Wagons shares have delivered significant returns over the longer term, surging 476.19% over the past five years

What should investors do? Gaurav Garg, Head - Research, Lemonn, believes that Jupiter Wagons stock rebound is encouraging, but the broader trend remains weak.

Advertisement

Garg further said that fresh investors should wait for sustained price stability rather than chase the rally. Existing shareholders should monitor order execution, margin recovery and cash generation before increasing exposure. Until profitability improves, the stock remains a recovery play, not a confirmed turnaround.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.