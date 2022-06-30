Jupiter Wagons’ shares lists on bourses2 min read . Updated: 30 Jun 2022, 11:15 PM IST
Post listing, the promoter shareholding in JWL will be 74%, while the remaining will be held by the public
NEW DELHI : Mobility solutions provider Jupiter Wagons Ltd (JWL), which had announced the reverse merger with CEBBCO (Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd) through the acquisition of the company, completed its listing on the bourses on Thursday.