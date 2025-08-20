Jupiter Wagons stock to be in focus on Thursday as unit secures ₹215 crore wheelset order

Jupiter Wagons, a key manufacturer of railway wagons, will be on investors' radar in Thursday's trading session (August 20) after the company informed investors that its unlisted subsidiary, Jupiter Tatravagonka Railwheel Factory Private Limited, has received a Letter of Intent for the supply of 5,376 wheelsets for Vande Bharat trains, with the order valued at approximately ₹215 crore.

The company’s shares have been under pressure in recent weeks after it reported a weak set of numbers for the June quarter. Revenue from operations for Q1FY26 stood at ₹459.3 crore, down 47.8% YoY, largely due to a shortage of wheelsets supplied by the Railway Wheel Factory, Indian Railways, particularly for 25-ton axle load wagons, which form a major part of the company’s order book.

EBITDA for Q1FY26 came in at ₹59.8 crore, down 56.2% YoY due to operational deleverage from weak revenue, while EBITDA margin slipped to 13.0% from 15.5% in Q1FY25. On the bottom line, PAT stood at ₹31.1 crore, a sharp decline of 66.2%, with PAT margin contracting to 6.5%.

With supply conditions now improving, the company anticipates recovering lost production in the coming months. Meanwhile, its EV arm, Jupiter Electric Mobility (JEM), inaugurated its first showroom in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, marking the start of its pan-India expansion plan to open 4–6 showrooms by September 2025, aimed at transforming last-mile delivery with clean, purpose-built mobility solutions.

During the quarter, JEM also signed an MoU with Pickkup to deploy 300 JEM TEZ electric LCVs, further advancing sustainable last- and mid-mile logistics. The partnership supports the PM e-DRIVE initiative and reinforces India’s transition to clean mobility.

Stock lost 34% of its value in 2025 The company’s shares have crashed 34% so far this year, falling from ₹504 to the current level of ₹329. If the weak momentum persists through the end of the year, it will mark their first annual loss since 2019.

The stock began its sharp decline after touching a new all-time high of ₹727 in July 2024 and has since lost 55%. Nevertheless, it still trades with gains of 2,048% over the last five years.