The RIL subsidiary will also acquire 13.1 million equity shares from Just Dial’s founder Mani (equivalent to 15.62% post preferential share capital) at a price per share of ₹1,020. This would give a controlling stake of 40.95% to RRVL in Just Dial. Reliance Retail will be classified as a promoter of Just Dial post the deal, it had said. Just Dial founder V.S.S. Mani will continue to lead the business-to-business (B2B) search engine as its managing director and chief executive officer.

