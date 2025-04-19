Just Dial Q4 Results: Net profit rises 61% to ₹584.2 crore, revenue up 9.5% YoY

Just Dial recorded a 61% rise in net profits in its Jan-Mar quarter earnings on April 19. The company's revenue from core operations also increased 9.5% on a YoY basis.  

Just Dial announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, April 19.
Just Dial announced its fourth quarter results on Saturday, April 19. (Justdial)

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Local search engine Just Dial has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in FY25 to 584.2 crore.

For the January-March quarter of FY25, Just Dial logged a profit of 157.6 crore.

Revenue for FY25 was 1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24. 

Revenue in Q4 came in at 289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In Q4 specifically, growth was driven by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets, a company statement said.

Quarterly unique visitors on the platform reached 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth, while total business listings stood at 48.8 million at the end of FY25. 

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement.

"With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth.

"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Justdial, said.

