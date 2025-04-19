Just Dial Q4 Results: Net profit rises 61% to ₹584.2 crore, revenue up 9.5% YoY

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Local search engine Just Dial has reported a 61 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit in FY25 to ₹584.2 crore.

For the January-March quarter of FY25, Just Dial logged a profit of ₹157.6 crore.

Revenue for FY25 was ₹1,141.9 crore, reflecting a 9.5 per cent growth over FY24.

Revenue in Q4 came in at ₹289.2 crore, a 7 per cent uptick over the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In Q4 specifically, growth was driven by well-strategised merchant acquisition initiatives that enabled deeper penetration in both urban and semi-urban markets, a company statement said.

Quarterly unique visitors on the platform reached 191.3 million in Q4, an 11.8 per cent year-on-year growth, while total business listings stood at 48.8 million at the end of FY25.

"FY25 has been a landmark year for Justdial -- not just in terms of financial performance, but also in how we have transformed local business engagement.

"With Generative AI integration, enriched listings, and a sharpened focus on user and merchant experience, we have laid the groundwork to sustain our long-term growth.

"As we step into FY26, our confidence in delivering sustained value to users, merchants, and shareholders remains stronger than ever," Shwetank Dixit, Chief Growth Officer at Justdial, said.