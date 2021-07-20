Mumbai: Shares of Just Dial Ltd on Tuesday witnessed a series of block deals on the exchanges in pre-market trade with around 13 million shares, comprising nearly 21% stake in the company, changing hands, Bloomberg reported. Details of the buyers and sellers were not available.

The scrip was trading at ₹1,009.75 on the BSE, down nearly 1% from its previous close.

On Friday, Reliance Retail Ventures, an arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, bought a controlling stake in Just Dial in a cash deal worth ₹5710 crore.

The acquisition of a controlling stake in Just Dial through: preferential allotment of 21.7 million shares (25.33% stake) at a price of Rs1022.25/share for ₹2160 crore, 15.62% stake sale by its promoter VSS Mani at Rs1020/share for Rs1360 crore and an open offer for acquiring another 26% stake at Rs1022.25/share for Rs2220 crore.

Brokerage firm Nomura has downgraded Just Dail to 'reduce' from' buy' and cut the target price to ₹820, down 24%.

"We see limited synergies from the acquisition of controlling stake (67%, assuming complete subscription of the open offer) by Reliance Retail (not listed), rising competition in the B2B space with stated intentions of Tata group to enter into the business coupled with delayed recovery in the SME space due to the pandemic, limited traction seen at Justdial in the B2B space since the pandemic given paid listings are still 15-20% below peaks vs recovery at IndiaMart and a 2x increase in the stock price over the past year (up 0.45x for NIFTY) along with expensive valuations at 47.5x/27.6x FY22/23F EPS," Nomura Research added.

Analysts say that Just Dail's core B2C classifieds business has been buffeted by the impact of the pandemic but it has also faced growth challenges given competition from Google and other vertical-focused players

