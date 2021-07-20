Just Dial sees block deals in pre-market, 13 mn shares change hands

"We see limited synergies from the acquisition of controlling stake (67%, assuming complete subscription of the open offer) by Reliance Retail (not listed), rising competition in the B2B space with stated intentions of Tata group to enter into the business coupled with delayed recovery in the SME space due to the pandemic, limited traction seen at Justdial in the B2B space since the pandemic given paid listings are still 15-20% below peaks vs recovery at IndiaMart and a 2x increase in the stock price over the past year (up 0.45x for NIFTY) along with expensive valuations at 47.5x/27.6x FY22/23F EPS," Nomura Research added.