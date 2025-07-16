Just Dial share price drops over 2% after Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Just Dial share price declined over 2 per cent in morning trade on the BSE on Wednesday, July 16, a day after the company reported its June quarter (Q1) results of the financial year 2025-26. Just Dial share price opened at ₹944.80 against its previous close of ₹941.10 and dropped 2.35 per cent to an intraday low of ₹919. Around 10:05 AM, the stock traded 2.06 per cent lower at ₹921.70. Equity benchmark Sensex was 0.17 per cent down at 82,432 at that time.

Just Dial Q1 results India’s leading local search engine company, Just Dial, reported its Q1FY26 results post-market hours on July 15.

The company said its net profit for the quarter rose 13 per cent year-on-year (Yoy) to ₹159.6 crore, while revenue increased by 6.2 per cent YoY to ₹297.9 crore.

EBITDA, rising 7.2 per cent YoY, stood at ₹ 86.4 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 28 bps YoY to 29 per cent in Q1FY26.

The company's traffic, or quarterly unique visitors, in Q1FY26 rose 6.6 per cent YoY to 19.32 crore users.

The company's cash and investments by June 30, 2025, stood at ₹5,429.8 crore, up 14.2 per cent YoY.

As of June 30, 2025, total active listings stood at 49.7 million, an increase of 10.6 per cent year over year and 1.9 per cent quarter over quarter.

Just Dial: Is it a stock to buy? Some experts point out the company's mixed earnings and lack of clarity on its cash distribution policy. While the stock remains a buy for some, they have slashed the target prices.

For example, brokerage firm JM Financial maintained a buy call on the stock but trimmed the target price to ₹1,200 from ₹1,250 earlier.

"Just Dial's collections, the lead indicator for revenue, growth in Q1FY26 stood at a mere 0.6 per cent YoY, a marked slowdown from 11.3 per cent YoY in Q4FY25. Sequential paid campaign additions, too, were weak at 4k versus JM Financial's estimates of 7.3k and below 12.2k additions in Q4," JM Financial observed.

JM Financial further highlighted that revenue was a miss on its estimates by nearly 1 per cent, while EBITDA was also behind its estimate by 3.5 per cent due to a sharp increase in A&P (advertising and promotion) spends. Traffic trend, too, was muted at 6.6 per cent YoY, despite the recent increase in A&P spend, the brokerage firm noted.

Moreover, JM Financial emphasised that there was no clarity on the company’s much-awaited cash distribution policy.

The brokerage firm said that, excluding cash and other income, the stock is extremely cheap at 8 times FY26 PER, as current cash and investments account for nearly 68 per cent of Just Dial’s market cap.

Further, the brokerage firm has lowered its topline estimates for Just Dial by up to 1.4 per cent over FY26-28 to factor in lower-than-expected collections growth and net paid campaigns additions in Q1. It has also lowered the margin forecast by 90-110bps.

"As a result, our FY27-28 EPS is cut by 4.4-4.6 per cent (despite cuts at the EBITDA level, FY26 EPS goes up due to a sharp beat on other income in Q1). If Just Dial were to announce cash distribution of at least 100 per cent of its FY25 PAT (as indicated in the Q1/Q4FY25 earnings call) in the form of either dividends or buyback, at the current market price, the payout yield could be a lucrative 7.3 per cent. We now value the stock basis 17 times core business EPS + cash to derive a revised target price of ₹1,200 versus ₹1,250 earlier," said JM Financial.

Some technical experts suggest accumulating Just Dial shares at the current juncture, highlighting a key support for the stock at ₹890.

According to Jigar S. Patel, Senior Manager of Equity Research at Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers, Just Dial stock is witnessing a tight consolidation phase in the ₹900– ₹960 range. It is currently trading near the lower end of this band, around ₹900.

Just Dial shares technical chart

Patel said the ₹890 level coincides with a previous breakout zone and is expected to act as strong support going forward.

"Traders may consider accumulating in the ₹890– ₹900 range with a potential upside target of ₹1,000. A stop loss should be placed below ₹850 on a daily closing basis," said Patel.

