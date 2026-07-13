Just Dial share price skyrockets 17% on strong Q1 results, new CEO, CFO announcement. Do you own?

Just Dial share price skyrocketed 17% in Monday's trading session after the company reported strong set of numbers in its June quarter results (Q1 results FY27).

The stock opened at ₹592 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹564 on Friday. Just Dial share price touched an intraday high of ₹662.50 per share on 13 July.

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Just Dial Q1 results FY27 highlights Just Dial reported a 9.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in revenue to ₹327.5 crore for the June quarter, while sequential revenue growth came in at 6.6%. This marks the first time in eight quarters that the company's annual revenue growth has approached double digits.

The company's EBITDA margin narrowed to 26.7% during the quarter from 28.9% a year ago, contracting by 230 basis points year-on-year and 220 basis points sequentially. The decline was mainly due to higher employee expenses and increased other operating costs.

Profit after tax (PAT) rose sharply to ₹166.3 crore from ₹100 crore in the previous quarter.

Just Dial's total traffic, measured by unique visitors, stood at 192.9 million in the June quarter, marginally declining 0.2% year-on-year but rising 5.8% compared to the previous quarter. Mobile platforms accounted for 86.5% of the traffic, followed by desktop/PC at 10.6% and the voice platform at 2.9%.

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As of June 30, 2026, active listings increased 13% year-on-year and 2.7% sequentially to 56.1 million, with a net addition of 1.47 million listings during the quarter. Geocoded listings climbed 19.7% from a year earlier to 41.7 million, while listing images rose 14.1% year-on-year and 2.6% quarter-on-quarter to 262.9 million.

The company closed the quarter with 160.5 million ratings and reviews, reflecting a 4.4% increase from the previous year. Active paid campaigns also grew 3.5% year-on-year and 1.2% sequentially to 639,200.

In a key leadership transition, founder, managing director and CEO VSS Mani will step down from his executive responsibilities after 33 years, effective July 31, 2026.

Dinkar Ayilavarapu has been appointed CEO-designate from July 10 and will take over as CEO from August 1, 2026. Meanwhile, Dinesh Taluja has assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective July 11.

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Just Dial share price trend Just Dial share price has remained volatile amid weak market sentiments. The stock surged as much as 20.17% in a week and 23% in a month.

Furthermore, the stock has fallen 10.24% in six months and 8% on year-to-date (YTD) basis.

Looking at the broader level, the stock has descended 29% in a year and 13.55% in three years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.