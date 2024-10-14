Just Dial share price slumps 4% amid profit booking post Q2 results; Should you buy, sell or hold?

Just Dial share price dropped by 4% during Monday's session as a result of profit booking. Despite showing strong movement following the Q2 results in Friday's session, the stock was unable to maintain the gains in today's session. Just Dial share price opened at ₹1,306.85 apiece on BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,313 and an intraday low of ₹1,253 per share.

Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One highlighted that after witnessing a strong move on Friday but failing to cross 1380 has resulted in profit booking in today's session. Overall bias is positive, but next momentum would be seen only on a breakout above it; until then, wait and watch would be advised; any dip toward 1230 would be a buying opportunity.

“The broader trend for the stock seems positive with support around ₹1,120,” added Ruchit Jain, Lead Research Analyst at 5paisa.

Just Dial Q2 Results Just Dial reported a consolidated net profit in the second quarter surged to ₹154 crore, more than twice the amount from the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations in the September quarter increased to ₹284.83 crore, up from ₹260.61 crore a year ago. In the September quarter, the company's total expenses were ₹216.88 crore, compared to ₹226.43 crore in FY24. Total income during the quarter under review rose to ₹398.44 crore, an increase from ₹318.53 crore in the year-ago period.

Here's what the brokerage says Nuvama Institutional Equities The brokerage stated that Just Dial's Q2FY25 results were modest, with revenue reaching ₹285 crore (+1.5% QoQ), falling short of their ₹295 crore estimate. The EBITDA margin was 28.8%, below the brokerage's 29.3% estimate. The company's profit after tax (PAT) was ₹154.1 crore, surpassing the brokerage's estimate of ₹149.4 crore. Paid campaigns saw a 6.7% YoY increase.

“Unearned revenues grew +3.1% QoQ/+10.1% YoY. Growth on a QoQ basis is on a low base of Q1FY25 (marred by election-related headwinds); even so, deferred revenue slowed down further on a YoY basis. We are tweaking FY5E/26E/27E EPS by less than 2.5%; this along with a valuation rollover to Sep-26E yields a revised target price of ₹1,250 (earlier ₹1,180); maintain ‘HOLD’,” said Nuvama.