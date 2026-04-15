Just Dial share price slumps over 5% after Q4 results. Should you buy?

Just Dial share price fell over 5% on Wednesday, April 15, after the company reported a sharp 36.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹100 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹157.6 crore in the same period last year.

The company, controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, reported a modest 6.2% rise in revenue from operations to ₹307.24 crore during the quarter. However, total income declined 10.6% to ₹355.86 crore, largely due to a steep 55.2% drop in other income, impacted by rising bond yields affecting treasury mark-to-market gains.

Operationally, total traffic stood at 182.4 million, down 4.7% year-on-year, with 85.7% coming from mobile platforms. Active listings grew 12.1% to 54.7 million. For FY26, profit declined 14.9% to ₹497.02 crore, while total income rose marginally by 1.25% to ₹1,547.72 crore.

In a statement regarding the results, Shwetank Dixit, the Chief Growth Officer, noted that FY26 was a pivotal year for Just Dial, as it transformed the platform into a more intelligent and automated experience.

Throughout the year, we made significant strides in developing AI-driven tools designed to assist businesses in effectively managing and enhancing their digital presence. He said that they also initiated the integration of agentic AI into essential areas such as sales processes and content management to boost efficiency and scalability.

Looking ahead, Dixit remarked that in FY27, the emphasis will be on broadening these capabilities across a greater number of customer and merchant interaction points.

ICICI Direct in its report stated that Just Dial’s Q4 performance was weak, with subdued revenue growth, margin compression and a sharp drop in other income impacting profitability. Muted paid campaign additions, flat pricing and declining traffic (unique visitors down 1.2% QoQ) signal weak demand and monetisation. Rising costs further pressure margins, while the recent CFO exit adds leadership uncertainty, weighing on near-term visibility and outlook.

According to the brokerage, the capital allocation also remains suboptimal with no further info on cash utilisation or dividend payout/buyback.

Just Dial share price today Just Dial share price today opened at ₹563.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹543.05 per share, and an intraday high of 565 apiece.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock prices are in down trend, continuously moving in a lower top lower bottom formation where every bounce towards 50ema is getting sold into, after recent bounce prices faced resistance again around the 50ema and today it's down more than 4% with strong volumes, prices are likely to slip further lower in near term with 510 - 500 as next support. On the flip side, until 50EMA is breached which is now placed around 580, this counter remains a sell on rally.

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