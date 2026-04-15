Just Dial share price slumps over 5% after Q4 results. Should you buy?

Just Dial share price fell over 5% on Wednesday, April 15, after the company reported a sharp 36.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹100 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026, compared to ₹157.6 crore in the same period last year.
The company, controlled by Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, reported a modest 6.2% rise in revenue from operations to ₹307.24 crore during the quarter. However, total income declined 10.6% to ₹355.86 crore, largely due to a steep 55.2% drop in other income, impacted by rising bond yields affecting treasury mark-to-market gains.
Operationally, total traffic stood at 182.4 million, down 4.7% year-on-year, with 85.7% coming from mobile platforms. Active listings grew 12.1% to 54.7 million. For FY26, profit declined 14.9% to ₹497.02 crore, while total income rose marginally by 1.25% to ₹1,547.72 crore.
In a statement regarding the results, Shwetank Dixit, the Chief Growth Officer, noted that FY26 was a pivotal year for Just Dial, as it transformed the platform into a more intelligent and automated experience.
Throughout the year, we made significant strides in developing AI-driven tools designed to assist businesses in effectively managing and enhancing their digital presence. He said that they also initiated the integration of agentic AI into essential areas such as sales processes and content management to boost efficiency and scalability.
Looking ahead, Dixit remarked that in FY27, the emphasis will be on broadening these capabilities across a greater number of customer and merchant interaction points.
ICICI Direct in its report stated that Just Dial’s Q4 performance was weak, with subdued revenue growth, margin compression and a sharp drop in other income impacting profitability. Muted paid campaign additions, flat pricing and declining traffic (unique visitors down 1.2% QoQ) signal weak demand and monetisation. Rising costs further pressure margins, while the recent CFO exit adds leadership uncertainty, weighing on near-term visibility and outlook.
According to the brokerage, the capital allocation also remains suboptimal with no further info on cash utilisation or dividend payout/buyback.
Just Dial share price today opened at ₹563.95 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹543.05 per share, and an intraday high of 565 apiece.
According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, the stock prices are in down trend, continuously moving in a lower top lower bottom formation where every bounce towards 50ema is getting sold into, after recent bounce prices faced resistance again around the 50ema and today it's down more than 4% with strong volumes, prices are likely to slip further lower in near term with 510 - 500 as next support. On the flip side, until 50EMA is breached which is now placed around 580, this counter remains a sell on rally.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players. <br><br> At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors. <br><br> Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation. <br><br> Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.
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