Just Dial share price surges 8.5%, hits 52-week high on strong Q3 results. Should you buy, hold or sell?
Just Dial stock news: Just Dial stock price surged 8.5% to touch a new 52-week high on Monday after reporting accelerated recovery in Q3FY24 with sequential margin expansion for the seventh consecutive quarter.
Just Dial stock news: Just Dial share price today surged 8.5% to touch new 52-week high on Monday's session after the company's accelerated recovery towards pre-Covid levels in Q3FY24. According to brokerage house JM Financial, Just Dial reported sequential margin expansion for the seventh consecutive quarter, with a cumulative improvement of 26.5 percentage points. Just Dial share price today at ₹906.70 apiece on BSE. Just Dial stock price touched an intraday high of ₹945.80 and a low of ₹888.95 apiece.
