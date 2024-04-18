Just Dial share price surges over 10% to hit 52-week high after Q4 result
Just Dial share price surged over 10 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹985 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, April 18, a day after the company reported its March quarter result.
