Just Dial share price surges over 10% to hit 52-week high after Q4 result

Just Dial share price surged over 10 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹985 in morning trade on BSE on Thursday, April 18, a day after the company reported its March quarter result.

Just Dial share price opened nearly 7 per cent higher at ₹953.55 against its previous close of ₹894.00 and surged as much as 10.4 per cent to hit its fresh 52-week high of ₹986.70 on BSE. Around 9:25 am, Just Dial traded 8.44 per cent higher at ₹969.45 apiece while the benchmark Sensex was 0.37 per cent up at ₹73,214.72.

Just Dial Q4 result

Just Dial on Wednesday, April 17, reported that its revenue for the March quarter (Q4) of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) increased 16.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) at ₹270.3 crore. Net profit for the quarter under review jumped 37.9 per cent YoY to ₹115.6 crore.

The company's Q4 EBITDA, as per the BSE filing, stood at ₹70.6 crores, marking a robust growth of 111.4 per cent YoY while the EBITDA margin improved to 26.1 per cent against 14.4 per cent YoY.

The company pointed out that its EBITDA margin in Q4FY24 witnessed 1,176 bps YoY and 334 bps QoQ expansion, led by topline growth and cost efficiencies, both on employee costs and other expenses.

Other key parameters also showed remarkable progress. Just Dial's traffic of quarterly unique visitors in Q4FY24 stood at 17.11 crore users. Active paid campaigns stood at 5,83,690 (up 8.4 per cent YoY), addition of 16,735 campaigns QoQ. Cash and investments stood at ₹4,625.4 crore as of March 31, 2024, up 13.7 per cent YoY.

"Total active listings stood at 4.4 crore as of March 31, 2024, an increase of 19.3 per cent YoY and 4.7 per cent QoQ. Net 19,42,275 listings were added to the database during the quarter. Out of total listings, 2.85 crore listings were geocoded as of March 31, 2024, up 27.6 per cent YoY. Total Images in listings stood at 18.85 crore, up 35.4 per cent YoY and 7.3 per cent QoQ," Just Dial said.

Just Dial share price trend

After a poor show in March, Just Dial share price has seen strong gains in April so far, rising nearly 20 per cent.

Just Dial share price hit its 52-week low of ₹646.75 on April 19 last year. At the current market price of ₹985, the stock has jumped over 52 per cent from its 52-week low level.

