Just Dial shares skyrocket 13% as volume soars massively 115 times - More returns ahead or something else? Experts view

Just Dial share price opened at 716.45 against its previous close of 712.45 and jumped 12.6% to an intraday high of 802, with volume soaring massively by 115 times.

Nishant Kumar
Published19 Oct 2026, 01:26 PM IST
Prefer LMPrefer Liveminton Google
Just Dial shares skyrocketed 13% as volume soared massively 106 times in intraday trade on 19 October.
Just Dial shares skyrocketed 13% as volume soared massively 106 times in intraday trade on 19 October. (an AI-generated image for representational purposes)

Just Dial shares surged as much as 13% in intraday trade on the BSE on Monday, 19 October, with a strong spurt in volume. Just Dial share price opened at 716.45 against its previous close of 712.45 and jumped 12.6% to an intraday high of 802, with volume soaring massively by 115 times.

Just Dial share price trend

The stock has surged nearly 40% over the last 6 months. It hit a 52-week high of 838 on 15 July and a 52-week low of 486.05 on 30 March this year.

On a monthly scale, the stock is up 12% so far in October, looking set to snap its two-month losing run.

Just Dial shares: More returns ahead

Experts underscore that Just Dial shares have entered a short-term uptrend with the formation of higher highs and higher lows.

Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, highlighted that the stock is in a short-term uptrend, but the long-term structures have been corrective in nature, and the stock will continue to behave sideways over the long run within its all-time high and all-time low.

View full Image
Just Dial technical chart
(AT Research and Risk Managers)

Thukral believes that though the moves have been corrective, a break above the recent high of 838.30 could take the stock towards 960 and 1,050. On the other hand, a break below 620 would extend the correction, and the stock could go towards support at 525.

"The stock has been in a short-term uptrend, and a break above 838.30 could extend its upward move towards 960 and 1,050. However, the stock is sideways from the long-term perspective, and exiting longs near long-term resistance would be a wise choice," said Thukral.

Vipin Kumar, AVP-Research at Globe Capital Market, said Just Dial has formed a higher low and is also trading above its key long-term as well as short-term moving averages on charts.

"Going ahead, a decisive close above 840 will be a positive development that could lead it towards 950 in the near term," said Kumar.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

Just DialStock MarketIndian Stock Market
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsStock MarketsJust Dial shares skyrocket 13% as volume soars massively 115 times - More returns ahead or something else? Experts view
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.