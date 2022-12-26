Just start investing regardless of cycle: Alok Jain's advice for 20234 min read . Updated: 26 Dec 2022, 04:25 PM IST
- The best resolution every new and young investor should take is to stop fearing the market, said Alok Jain of Weekend Investing
Despite significant selling by overseas investors, the markets have sustained and there is now a trickle back flow from the same investors given that the dollar is peaking out and risk on trade picks up again. All this bodes very well for the India market's bright future, says Alok Jain, smallcase manager & Founder, Weekend Investing in an interview with MintGenie. He also talked about new year resolutions for young investors.
