Just start investing regardless of cycle: Alok Jain's advice for 2023

I graduated from IIT in 1991 with an engineering degree and pursued a masters in engineering in the US before I pivoted into finance. As luck would have it, the National Stock Exchange was opening up and they wanted professionally qualified members, so I got together with some investors and opened up one of North India’s first NSE brokerage houses in 1995. I would say my entry to equity happened more due to my desire to return to India and this timely opportunity just happened to come by.