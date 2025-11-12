Jyothy Labs Q2 Results: Profit falls 16% YoY to ₹88 crore; revenue growth flat

Jyothy Labs Limited, a prominent player in India's fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector, has announced its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a slight increase in revenue, reflecting a 0.4% year-on-year growth to ₹736 crore, with a volume growth of 2.8%, according to an exchange filing.

The Profit After Tax for Jyothy Labs declined by approximately 16.3%, from ₹104.9 crore in the previous year to ₹87.8 crore for the quarter.

Amid challenging market conditions, the company's operating EBITDA margin declined to 16.1% from 18.9% YoY.

The financial performance of Jyothy Labs during this quarter highlights the mixed results across its various segments. The company's general trade channels faced pressure, while modern trade, including e-commerce and quick commerce, continued to show robust double-digit growth.

Segment-wise performance In terms of segment performance, the fabric care division, which includes products like fabric whitener, fabric enhancer, and liquid detergent, showed a commendable 6.1% growth for the quarter.

The liquid detergent range, in particular, experienced rapid scaling with revenues more than doubling year-on-year. This growth was driven by strong performance across the portfolio, maintaining momentum for detergent powders and bars. The company also expanded its fabric care portfolio with the introduction of Dr. Wool, targeting a premium niche in specialized garment care.

Conversely, the dishwashing segment experienced a 3.8% decline in value terms, primarily due to reductions in maximum retail price (MRP) and grammage offers on bars. Despite this, the segment maintained a healthy volume growth of 3.4%. Liquids within this segment outperformed bars, supported by continued consumer adoption and strong brand equity.

The personal care segment faced a 4.3% decline, largely impacted by temporary GST transition disruptions in September, though expectations are for normalization and growth in the latter half of the financial year.

The household insecticides segment saw an 8.9% decline, attributed to ongoing category headwinds. However, the company remains focused on improving profitability in this segment over the coming quarters. Recently launched products like Maxo Aerosols and Anti-Mosquito Racquets are gaining traction, with a medium-term objective to reduce losses and drive a structured turnaround.

M. R. Jyothy, Chairperson and Managing Director of Jyothy Labs Limited, commented on the company's performance, stating, "Q2 was a disciplined step forward in what was a transition quarter. The GST rate revision led to short-term channel adjustments, but our core business remained resilient with volume growth of 2.8%."

She emphasized the company's focus on cost discipline and strong cash management, closing the first half with ₹801 crore in cash and zero debt. Looking ahead, she expressed optimism for the second half of the year, expecting better performance supported by stable commodity costs and a gradual recovery in demand.