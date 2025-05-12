Jyothy Labs Q4 consolidated net profit declines 2.4% year on year to ₹76.25 crore: Declares dividend

Q4 Results: Jyothy Labs Q4 consolidated net profit at ₹76.25 crore declined 2.4% year on year compared to ₹78.15 Crore in the year ago quarter. The company announced dividend

Jyothy Labs Q4 Results During the quarter ended March 2025, Jyothy Labs consolidated net profit came at ₹76.25 crore which marked a decline of 2.4% year on year compared to ₹78.15 Crore in the year ago quarter.

The revenues from operations for Jyothy Labs at ₹666.96 crore during the January- March 2025 quarter however grew slightly more than 1% compared to ₹659.99 crore in the year ago quarter at the consolidated level

It is the rising operating costs that impacted the net profit during the quarter gone by. Cost of materials consumed, Employee benefits expense, Advertisement and sales promotion expense all impacted and despite declining finance cost meant a decline in Profit before tax to ₹106.91 in Q4 FY25 compared to ₹107.23 crore in the year ago quarter.

There were some exceptional and one time losses too that led to some impact on the Q4 results. The Board of Directors, at its meeting held on March 25, 2025, had approved the sale of the Company’s entire equity stake in Jyothy Kallol Bangladesh Limited to Kallol Enterprise Limited (, for an aggregate consideration of Rs. 2.10 crore. This sale of investment has resulted into a loss of Rs. 3.70 crore and Rs. 4.30 Crore shown under “Exceptional Items” in the standalone and consolidated performance of the company .

Jyothy Labs Ltd also highlighted that the figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of the full financial year and unaudited published figures upto the third quarter for the respective years. Also the figures up to the the third quarter had been reviewed and not subject to audit.

Jyothy Labs Dividend Jyothy Labs has recommended dividend of Rs. 3.50/- (Rupees Three and Fifty paise only) per equity share of Re.1/- each for the financial year 2024-25 The same is subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The date of AGM and record date, for ascertaining the shareholders who will be eligible to receive payment of final dividend will be intimated separately, said the company.

Jyothy Labs share price movement Jyothy Labs share price that had opened at ₹373.45 on Monday, higher than previous days closing price of ₹366.10. Jyothy Labs share price while gained to intraday highs of ₹378.15, however post results Jyothy Labs share price declined to intraday lows of ₹358.30, which meant intraday decline of more than 2% over the previous days closing price