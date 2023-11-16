Religare revises ‘high conviction target’ to hold, sees 11% upside as midcap stock nears 52-week high; do you own?
Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has revised its rating on the midcap stock to ‘accumulate’ or ‘continue to hold’ after the ‘high conviction’ target was achieved at 27 per cent by the end of September 2023.
Shares of Jyothy Labs neared their 52-week high levels of ₹466 after reporting decent July-September quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q2FY24). Domestic brokerage firm Religare Broking has revised its rating on the midcap stock to ‘accumulate’ or ‘continue to hold’ after the ‘high conviction’ target was achieved at 27 per cent by the end of September 2023.
