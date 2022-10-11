After becoming net-debt free for the first time in FY21, the analysts pointed out that Jyothy Labs guided for higher dividend pay-outs and is open to opportunities for inorganic growth.
From the launch of Ujala in the 1980s to a whole wide range of products in the category of liquid fabric whitener, Jyothy Labs has come a long way. The company is among the leading ones when it comes to household products. On Tuesday, the midcap stock inched closer to its 52-week high. Due to its diverse product portfolio, Jyothy Labs holds a strong position in the home care, fabric care, and personal care segments. That being said, the stock which currently has a dividend yield of 1.25% -- has the potential to rise by 14% in the next 2 quarters.
Jyothy Labs is a number 1 player in the fabric whitener market with a market share of 84.4% in the country. Further, the company holds the second position in the dishwashing bar and liquid market and mosquito repellent coil market.
Currently, the stock is at ₹200 mark -- well placed for a buy to reap double-digit returns in short term.
HDFC Securities Fundamental Research Analyst Harsh Sheth recommends buying Jyothy Labs between ₹193 to ₹201 band.
On BSE, the stock ended at ₹200 apiece down by 0.47% on October 11. The stock had touched an intraday high of ₹205.55 apiece which is closer to the 52-week high of ₹208 apiece.
At the current closing price, the company has a market cap of ₹7,344.17 crore. Also, its dividend yield stands at 1.25% at this price.
In a report, HDFC Securities analysts said, "despite lackluster performance in recent past, the company would achieve double-digit revenue growth in the medium term, we believe, given its various relevant strategic initiatives in recent times. Its core portfolio has been gaining decent traction in the past few quarters with all its major brands having gained market share of 70-400 bps."
The stock brokerage highlights that the company continued to strengthen Go-To-Market capabilities by (1) hiring senior sales staff, (2) adopting a Sales Force Automation (SFA) retailer app to optimise salesmen beat, (3) adopting a continuous replenishment system (CRS) to better align primary and secondary sales, and (4) adding 500+ sub-stockist and improving van coverage in rural markets.
After becoming net-debt free for the first time in FY21, the note pointed out that Jyothy Labs guided for higher dividend pay-outs and is open to opportunities for inorganic growth.
For fiscal FY22, the company paid a dividend of ₹2.5 per share to its investors. The total dividend percentage stood at 250%. As of March 31, 2022, the company has cash reserves of ₹85 crore.
Further, the analyst note said, "As a part of its renewed strategy, the company is focused on driving volumes to gain scale and operating leverage which would result in double-digit revenue growth. Sharp inflation in commodity prices led to gross margins plunging to a record low in Q1FY23. However, with the recent correction in commodity prices, we expect recovery margins from H2FY23. Going ahead, we expect the company to report revenue/EBITDA/ PAT CAGR of 11%/23% and 28%."
According to the HDFC Securities analyst note, Jyothy Labs' current discount to peers is largely on the back of its smaller business size, lower profitability, and return ratios vis-à-vis them and also because of a lack of geographical and product diversification (it has a greater presence in the South and more dependence on soaps and detergents and Ujala fabric whitener).
However, with growth prospects led by innovation, initiatives, larger investments in brands, and superior profitability over the next two years, HDFC Securities note added, "we expect the discount to peers to narrow."
"We believe JLL would gradually be rerated in line with other mid-sized FMCG players as the street becomes comfortable with its topline and bottomline growth robustness," the note said.
Thereby, on the valuation, the analyst note said, "we think the base case fair value of the stock is ₹214 (30x FY24E EPS) and the bull case fair value of is ₹228 (32x FY24E EPS). Investors can buy the in stock ₹193-201 band (27.5x FY24E EPS) and add more on dips in ₹174-182 (25x Sept’23E EPS)."
Year-to-date, Jyothy Labs shares have climbed nearly 44%. Compared to its 52-week low of ₹130 witnessed on February 25, 2022, the shares have jumped nearly 54% as of now on Dalal Street.
Jyothy Labs currently has six power brands such as Ujala, Maxo, Exo, Pril, Margo, and Henko. Through Ujala, JLL has become an undisputed market leader in the fabric whitener category. Additionally, the company commands a strong market share in household insecticides and dishwashing categories.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.
