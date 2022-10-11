From the launch of Ujala in the 1980s to a whole wide range of products in the category of liquid fabric whitener, Jyothy Labs has come a long way. The company is among the leading ones when it comes to household products. On Tuesday, the midcap stock inched closer to its 52-week high. Due to its diverse product portfolio, Jyothy Labs holds a strong position in the home care, fabric care, and personal care segments. That being said, the stock which currently has a dividend yield of 1.25% -- has the potential to rise by 14% in the next 2 quarters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}