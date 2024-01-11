Jyoti CNC Automation IPO Day 3: GMP, subscription status, other details. Apply or not?
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO GMP: Shares of the CNB machines maker company are available at a premium of ₹75 in the grey market today, say market observers
Jyoti CNC Automation IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited opened for subscription on 9th January 2023 and it is going to close on 11th January 2023 i.e. on today evening. Hence, investors have just one day in hand to apply for the public issue. The CNC machines maker company has fixed the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO price band at ₹315 to ₹331 per equity share. The book build issue is proposed for listing on BSE and NSE. As per the Jyoti CNC Automation IPO subscription status, the book build issue has received a strong response from investors in the first two days of bidding.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started