Jyoti CNC Automation share price declines 4% on news flow around large block deal

Stock Market Today: Jyoti CNC Automation share price declined more than 4% in the morning trades on Monday. The news flow remained strong around a large block deal.

Block Deal News News reports suggested that around 6.06 percent equity, or 1.37 crore shares of Jyoti CNC Automation, was traded through the block deal route for ₹1,499 crore. The reports suggested that shares were exchanged at ₹1,087 per share. Since the closing price of Jyoti CNC Automations stood at ₹1124 on the BSE at the end of the previous trading session, i.e., Friday, the block deal price implied a 3.7 percent discount from the previous session's closing price.

As per CNBC TV 18 news reports on Friday, certain non-promoter shareholders of Jyoti CNC were set to divest a 6% stake in the company through block deals, with the total deal size pegged at ₹1,542 crore.

In the context of the same news, CNBC TV 18 on Monday said that, based on available data, the block deal involved the transfer of up to 1.37 crore shares of the company. The quantity of shares that were exchanged represents 6.06% of Jyoti CNC's total outstanding stock.

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd.—Other developments As per the recent disclosures by the company referring to circular issued by SEBI in respect of raising of funds by issuance of debt securities by large corporations, Jyoti CNC Automation said that

Outstanding long-term borrowings at the start of the financial year stood at ₹2.57 crore, while outstanding long-term borrowings at the end of the financial year stood at just ₹0.22 crore. The company thereby had reduced outstanding long-term borrowings by ₹2.35 crore during the financial year gone by.

Jyoti CNC Automation share price movement

Jyoti CNC Automation's share price opened at ₹1124, almost flat compared to the previous day's closing price. The Jyoti CNC Automation share, however, dipped to intraday lows of ₹1076.60 on the BSE on Monday, which meant a decline of more than 4% during the intraday trades.