Jyoti CNC share price debuts at 11.78% premium; Should Buy, Sell or Hold the shares post listing?
Stock Market Today- Jyoti CNC share price made a good debut on Tuesday, listing with 11.78% gains on the NSE. Analysts remain positive on the company as IPO proceeds will help reduce debt and thereby interest costs leading to improved earnings. Strong orders from aerospace, defense adds
Jyoti CNC Automation share price made a strong debut on Tuesday, listing with gains of 11.78% higher than the issue price of ₹331 on the NSE. It further rose to ₹426.40 levels during the morning trades.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started