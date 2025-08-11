Jyoti Global Plast shares list marginally lower at ₹65.90 on the NSE SME: Hit 5% lower circuit

Jyoti Global Plast shares listed marginally lower at ₹65.90 on the NSE SME on Monday: Jyoti Global Plast shares thereafter hit 5% lower circuit

Jyoti Global Plast share price movement On Monday, Jyoti Global Plast's shares were listed at ₹65.90, marginally lower than the issue price of ₹60 on the NSE SME. Jyoti Global Plast shares, however, thereafter dipped further to ₹62.60 to hit the lower price band. Hence, the Jyoti Global Plast share price was locked in the 5% lower circuit.

Jyoti Global Plast IPO had received strong subscription status. The Jyoti Global Plast IPO was subscribed 8.45 times. By August 6, 2025, the public offer had been subscribed 9.54 times by individual investors, 1.86 times by QIBs, and 14.70 times by NIIs.

Jyoti Global Plast shares had seen weak listing expectations. Jyoti Global Plast shares' GMP, or grey market premium, had stood at Nil as per investorgain.com. This indicated that Jyoti Global Plast's share price was trading without any premium in the grey market and at the upper band of the issue price of ₹66 according to investorgain.com.

This also meant that the grey market had an estimated listing price of the Jyoti Global Plast IPO at around the upper band of the issue price of ₹66 apiece.

About Jyoti Global Plast Jyoti Global Plast Limited, founded in January 2004, specializes in plastic molding solutions.

The company specializes in plastic molding and provides unique solutions for polymer-based packaging containers (such as HDPE-PP drums, carboys, jerrycans, barrels, and pails) and toys for industries such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food and beverage, oil, adhesives, and childcare.

Objects of the Issue—The company plans to utilise the proceed of the IPO towards

1. Part financing is the cost of establishing new manufacturing facility to expand the production capabilities at Plot No. D-61/2, MIDC, Mahad, District Raigad-402309, Maharashtra, India (“Proposed new facility”)

2 Funding capital expenditure requirements of the Company towards setup up solar power plant

3. Repayment and/or pre-payment, in part or full, of certain borrowings availed by the Company

4. General corporate purposes