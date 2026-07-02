Kajaria Ceramics buyback opens July 3: Check key dates, price, eligibility, and more

Kajaria Ceramics buyback: Kajaria Ceramics, on July 2, Thursday, published the Letter of Offer (LoF) for its proposed buyback of up to 21.50 lakh equity shares, informing shareholders about the buyback schedule, eligibility and the process to participate.
The buyback opens on Friday, July 3, 2026, and closes on Thursday, July 9, 2026. The last date for receipt of completed forms and other specified documents by the registrar is Thursday, July 9, 2026, by 5:00 pm (IST).
For the reserved category of small shareholders, the buyback entitlement has been fixed at 16 equity shares for every 127 equity shares held on the record date. For all other eligible shareholders, the entitlement is 21 equity shares for every 928 equity shares held as on the record date.
Under the buyback, Kajaria Ceramics proposes to repurchase up to 21.50 lakh fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of Re 1 each, representing 1.35% of the company's total paid-up equity share capital as on April 30, 2026, at a price of ₹1,380 per share. The total buyback size will not exceed ₹296.70 crore, excluding transaction costs, taxes and other related expenses, as per the firm.
Furthermore, the record date for determining eligible shareholders is June 30, 2026.
Shareholders can also check their buyback entitlement through the registrar's website by selecting the company name, entering the required details such as PAN or DP/Client ID and clicking the view option. The pre-filled Form of Acceptance-cum-Acknowledgement will then display the entitlement.
The buyback is being undertaken through the tender offer route in accordance with the applicable provisions of the SEBI (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended.
The stock was down 1.5% to ₹1,185 in today's deals. It has hit its 52-week high of ₹1,322 in August 2025 and its 52-week low of ₹870 in February 2026.
The scrip has given positive returns in recent times, rising 7% in 1 month, 23% in 3 months, 22% in 6 months, but is up just 7% in 1 year.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.