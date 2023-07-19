Kaka Industries share price hits 5% upper circuit after listing at 90% premium; details here2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Kaka Industries Ltd shares listed at a premium on the BSE SME exchange, closing at ₹115.71 per share, 90% higher than the issue price of ₹58.
Kaka Industries Ltd shares listed on the BSE SME exchange at a premium on Wednesday. The stock was listed at ₹110.20 per share, 90 percent higher than the issue price of ₹58 on the BSE SME exchange. Kaka Industries shares extended gains and were locked at 5% upper circuit after making a stellar debut. Kaka Industries share price closed at intraday high of ₹115.71 apiece.
