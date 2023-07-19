The company's product line includes more than 1200 SKUs for PVC Profile, uPVC door and window profile, WPC Profile, and sheets in a range of dimensions, features, and hues. Additionally, it manufactures solid and PVC doors that are created in factories. With the exception of WPC (Wood-polymer composite) profiles and doors, all of the goods are not made from wood, which eliminates the need for wood products and helps save trees.