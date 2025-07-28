Kalpataru, Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil Projects, Stallion India Fluorochemicals shares fall as IPO lock-in period ends

Shares of Kalpataru, Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases, Globe Civil Projects, and Stallion India Fluorochemicals traded lower on Monday as the mandatory lock-in period for pre-IPO investors expired today.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals led the decline, with its stock falling as much as 8.21% to ₹112.56 apiece. Shares of Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases dropped 3% to ₹545.85, Globe Civil Projects declined 2.38% to ₹85.42, and Kalpataru slipped 1% to ₹402.05 on the BSE.

The correction in these stocks comes after the expiry of the lock-in period for non-promoter, pre-IPO shareholders on July 28, 2025. Under SEBI regulations, anchor investors are subject to a lock-in period of 30 and 90 days for 50% of their allotted shares, respectively

Following the expiry, approximately 5.6 crore equity shares of these companies became eligible for trading on the secondary market.

It is important to note that the end of the lock-in period does not necessarily result in immediate selling by investors — it simply means the shares are now available for trade.

Lock-in Period Expiry Details Kalpataru: The one-month lock-in period ended today, releasing approximately 90 lakh shares, equivalent to 4% of the company’s total outstanding equity.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases: Around 30 lakh shares (about 2% of total equity) became available for trading as the 30-day lock-in expired.

Globe Civil Projects: Roughly 30 lakh shares, accounting for 4% of total outstanding shares, of Globe Civil Projects are now tradable post lock-in expiry.

Stallion India Fluorochemicals: The company’s six-month IPO lock-in period ended today, unlocking nearly 4.1 crore shares, or 52% of the total outstanding equity.

The unlocking of such a large volume of shares has led to increased supply pressure in the market, weighing on share prices.