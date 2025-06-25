This Mumbai luxury developer is going public—should you bet on the IPO?

The company also operates in Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Indore, and Jodhpur, but Mumbai remains its core market. As of December 2024, Kalpataru ranked fifth in Greater Mumbai and seventh in Thane by units supplied. While it covers all income segments, nearly 40% of residential sales come from ultra-luxury, followed by high-end (37%), luxury (19%), and mid-end (4%).