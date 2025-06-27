Kalpataru IPO share allotment: Latest GMP, how to check status online

Kalpataru IPO allotment: The allotment of Kalpataru's initial public offering (IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Friday, June 27. Investors can check their allotment status online through BSE, NSE, or the official portal of the registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd (formerly Link Intime India Pvt Ltd.

The ₹1,590 crore IPO was open for bidding between June 24 and June 26. The price band for the issue was set in the range of ₹387-414 per share.

The company planned to credit the equity shares to the Demat accounts of investors who received allotment on Monday, June 30. Refunds for applications that were rejected were also scheduled to be processed on the same day. The Kalpataru IPO was set to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

How to check IPO allotment status Step 1: Go to the IPO registrar website of MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd.

Step 2: From the selection menu, choose Kalpataru IPO.

Step 3: To discover the status, pick a mode – click on PAN, Demat account, or application number.

Step 4: Enter the required information, such as your application number, PAN, or Demat Account number.

Step 5: Enter the ‘captcha’ to verify that you are not a robot.

Step 6: Click ‘submit’ to view allotment status.

Investors may also verify the allotment status of the Kalpataru IPO on the BSE and NSE website by entering their PAN and application number.

About the IPO The Kalpataru IPO is entirely fresh issue of 3.84 crore shares with no offer for sale component. The minimum lot size for an application was 36 shares, and the minimum investment required by retail investors was ₹14,904.

The IPO received a satisfactory response, garnering 2.31 times subscription during the three-day bidding window. Investors placed bids for 4.93 crore shares against the 2.13 crore shares on offer. The retail investor segment achieved a subscription rate of 1.43 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category was subscribed 1.40 times. The highest demand came from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), with their portion being subscribed 3.12 times.

The IPO secured ₹708.35 crore from anchor investors, with the anchor bidding conducted on June 23, 2025.

Kalpataru Ltd planned to utilise the net proceeds from its IPO primarily for the repayment or pre-payment of select borrowings taken by the company and its subsidiaries, either in full or in part. A portion of the funds was also earmarked for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities Limited, JM Financial Limited, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) served as the book-running lead managers for Kalpataru IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (Link Intime) was the registrar for the issue.

About the Company Kalpataru Limited, established in 1988 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a prominent real estate development firm engaged in building residential and commercial properties, retail complexes, and integrated townships. The company has expanded its footprint across major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Thane, Panvel, Pune, Hyderabad, Indore, Bengaluru, and Jodhpur.

The company functions under the broader Kalpataru Group, which includes Kalpataru Projects International Limited, Property Solutions (India) Private Limited, Shree Shubham Logistics Limited, and their respective subsidiaries. By March 31, 2024, Kalpataru was engaged in 40 ongoing projects and had completed 70 developments successfully.

Kalpataru IPO GMP today The IPO's grey market premium (GMP) today is ₹3 per share. This indicates an expected listing price of ₹417, a premium of just 0.72 percent from issue price.