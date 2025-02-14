Kalpataru Projects International share price dip 13% to 52-week lows as Q3 Results missed estimates

Stock Market Today: Kalpataru Projects International share price dipped more than 13% to 1 year or 52 week lows during intraday trades on Friday as the Q3 Results declared post market hours on Thursday missed estimates

Kalpataru Projects International share price movement Kalpataru Projects International share price opened at ₹1009.95 on the BSE on Friday, 2.7% higher than the previous days closing price of ₹983.30 . The Kalpataru Projects International share price thereafter correccted with pressure on the broader markets and indices and slipped to intraday lows of ₹852.20, which marked a decline of more than 13% during intraday trades. Notably Intraday low of ₹852.20 was also 52-week or 1 year low for Kalpataru Projects International share price.

Kalpataru Projects International Q3 Results Kalpataru Projects International reported net profit of ₹140 Crore during Q3 FY25 at the consolidated which was lower compared to ₹144 Crores in Q3 FY24.

The Kalpataru Projects International revenue increased by 17% YoY to ₹5,732 Crores during the Decemebr'2024 quarter, which Kalpataru attributed to strong execution and robust order backlog

Kalpataru Projects International Earnings before interest tax Depreciation and amortisation aor Ebitda grew by 13% YoY to ₹479 Crores,. The Ebitda Margin stood at 8.4%

Analysts Views on Kalpataru Projects International Q3 performance Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Net Profit grew 9% year on year but were below their estimate of close to RS 190 Crore, due to higher-than-expected interest cost that grew 29% YoY, lower other income that declined 31% YoY, and a higher effective tax rate of 27.7% versus 25.8% in the year ago quarter.

The 3QFY25 revenue however came largely in line with Motilal Oswal Financial Services estimates , primarily led by robust execution in Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Building and Factories (B&F) segments (up 42% and 26% respectively). However Water and Railways declined 42% and 18% year on year, respectively.

