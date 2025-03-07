Kalpataru Projects International share price zooms 6% on ₹2360 Crore order inflow

Stock Market today: Kalpataru Projects International share price skyrocketed 6% as it announced ₹2360 Crore order inflow

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd on Thursday 06, March, 2025 announced that the company along with its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,306 Crores.

Following the announcement Kalpataru Projects International share rice opened at ₹956.85 on the BSE on Friday, which was more than 4% higher compared to previous days close of ₹915.65. The Kalpataru Projects International share price thereafter gained furthermore to intraday highs of ₹978.05 , which meant gains of more than 6% during the intraday trades

Advertisement

The Kalpataru Projects International share price that had corrected significantly from 52 week highs in September 2024 to ₹821.90 on 4 March , following steep correction in the stock market, however got a major boost with the order flow news

Kalpataru Projects Order details Kalpataru Projects International Limited said that the order it has procured along with its international subsidiaries worth ₹2,306 Crores are towards

Orders in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in overseas market and for Building projects in India

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, Kalpataru Projects International, said, the order inflows in the T&D business has strengthened our T&D order book and improved our presence in key overseas markets. The T&D business continues to remain robust with strong tendering activity globally on back of rising power demand, rapid expansion of renewable energy and focus on improvement of grid infrastructure.

Advertisement

Also Read | Gensol Engineering stock drops another 8% as CFO resigns amid debt concerns

Additionally , referring to Buildings & Factories(B&F) segment Mohnot said that the order in the B&F business has helped us to further strengthen our market position.

With these new orders, Kalpataru Projects International order intake till date in FY25 has reached around ₹22,500 Crores, providing it with a good revenue visibility in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.