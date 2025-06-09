Kalpataru Projects shares surge over 7% on ₹3,789 crore order win

Shares of Kalpataru Projects International (KPIL) soared over 7 percent in intraday trading on Monday, June 9, following the company’s announcement of fresh order wins worth ₹3,789 crore. The new contracts span across its core segments—Buildings & Factories (B&F) and Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D)—both domestically and in international markets.

Advertisement

Landmark Order in Buildings & Factories Segment In a press release, KPIL stated that the newly secured projects include the company’s largest-ever order in the B&F business. This contract involves the development of over 12 million square feet of residential buildings along with associated infrastructure on a design and build basis—a significant milestone for the firm in its EPC journey.

Additionally, the company’s international subsidiaries have received fresh mandates in the Power Transmission & Distribution space across overseas markets, reaffirming KPIL’s global positioning in the infrastructure sector.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO of KPIL, highlighted the importance of the achievement, stating, “We feel privileged to announce these orders, especially the largest ever B&F contract on a design and build basis, which reflects our strong EPC capabilities. This prestigious win is a result of consistent efforts to enhance our competitiveness and execution capabilities in target markets. We look forward to many such opportunities going ahead.”

Advertisement

Stock Price Action and Trend Following the announcement, KPIL stock surged as much as 7.3 percent, hitting an intraday high of ₹1,234.85. Despite the rally, the stock remains around 15 percent below its 52-week high of ₹1,449.15, recorded in September 2024. It had hit its 52-week low of ₹770.05 as recently as April 2025.

On a yearly basis, the realty stock has declined by 9 percent, though it has shown strong short-term momentum, rising 7 percent in June alone, following a 17 percent surge in May. In contrast, it declined marginally by 0.25 percent in April, after a strong 10.85 percent rally in March. However, the beginning of the calendar year saw some weakness, with an 18.4 percent drop in January and 17 percent in February.

Advertisement

Strong Q4 and FY25 Financial Performance The order win comes on the heels of robust Q4FY25 earnings. Kalpataru Projects posted a 37.2 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹225.4 crore, compared to ₹164.3 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter jumped 18.3 percent to ₹7,066.7 crore, while EBITDA rose 18.9 percent to ₹537.8 crore. EBITDA margins remained stable at 7.6 percent, up slightly from 7.5 percent a year earlier.

The company’s board recommended a final dividend of ₹9 per equity share (450 percent of the face value of ₹2) for FY25, further boosting investor sentiment.

For the full year, KPIL reported revenue of ₹22,316 crore, up 14 percent from FY24. EBITDA stood at ₹1,834 crore, and net profit rose to ₹567 crore. Total order inflows for FY25 were ₹25,475 crore, lifting the order book to an impressive ₹64,495 crore as of March 31, 2025.

Advertisement