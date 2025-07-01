Kalpataru share price gains over 9% after flat listing; Should you buy, hold or sell?

Kalpataru share price rallied over 9% after making a flat debut in the Indian stock market today. Kalpataru shares gained as much as 9.42% to a high of ₹453 apiece on the BSE. The newly stock hit a high of ₹452.80 apiece on NSE, gaining 9.37% from its issue price.

Kalpataru shares were listed in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). On NSE, Kalpataru share price was listed at ₹414 per share, same as the issue price, while on BSE, Kalpataru share price opened at ₹414.10 apiece, a premium 0.02% than the IPO price.

After the Kalpataru IPO listing, the stock gained buying momentum and jumped over 9%.

Kalpataru IPO listing was in line with the muted Street expectations and trends in the grey market premium. Kalpataru IPO GMP today ahead of listing was also flat, indicating a muted share debut.

Should you buy, sell or hold Kalpataru shares after listing? Kalpataru’s muted listing was a reflection of both its three-decade real estate legacy and the overhang of structural financial concerns, according to Harshal Dasani, Business Head INVasset, PMS.

He believes that the company’s concentration in two of India’s most competitive and cyclical real estate markets presents a risk.

“At ₹8,500 crore market cap, Kalpataru share price may appear reasonably valued, but the elephant in the room is its ₹11,000+ crore debt — a figure that dwarfs profitability and signals sustained interest burden challenges. While Kalpataru’s track record is solid, investors should remain cautious unless there’s visible progress on deleveraging and profitability revival,” said Dasani.

Mahesh M. Ojha, AVP Research & Business Development at Hensex Securities Pvt. Ltd said that the concerns around execution timelines and sectoral headwinds capped immediate enthusiasm on listing day.

“Investors may consider booking partial gains on listing, while those with a longer-term outlook may choose to hold, especially if they have confidence in the company’s capacity to monetize its order book efficiently,” said Ojha.

Kalpataru IPO Details Kalpataru IPO opened for subscription on Tuesday, June 24, and concluded on Thursday, June 26. Kalpataru IPO listing date was today, 1 July 2025. The equity shares of Kalpataru are listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Kalpataru IPO price band was fixed at ₹414 per share, and the company raised ₹1,590 crore from the public issue.

Kalpataru IPO received 2.26 times subscription in total. The public issue was booked 1.29 times in the retail category, and 3.12 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category. The Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment was subscribed 1.31 times, NSE data showed.

At 1:05 PM, Kalpataru share price was trading at ₹429.10 apiece on the BSE, up by 3.62% from its listing price.