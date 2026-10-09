SIPs may slow, but investors unlikely to give up without a significant correction: Kalpen Parekh

SIP flows have proved remarkably resilient, but that resilience could be tested if equities disappoint for years, says Kalpen Parekh, MD & CEO of DSP Mutual Fund. He said, “Flows are difficult to forecast, and if an asset class disappoints investors for five, six or seven years, some of that resilience could weaken.”
While some investors may stop SIPs as tenures end or returns disappoint, a steady stream of new investors continues to enter, helped by rising employment and stronger faith in SIPs and equities.