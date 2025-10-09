Kalyan Jewellers India announces board meeting date to declare Q2 results for 2025. Details here

The board of directors of Kalyan Jewellers India is scheduled to meet on Friday, November 7, 2025 to consider and approve Q2 results 2025, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

“….Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 07th November 2025, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.

Kalyan Jewellers announced on Monday, October 6, that it experienced a 30% increase in consolidated revenue compared to the same quarter last year, attributed to robust demand during the festive and wedding seasons. For the second quarter (July-September) of the 2024-25 fiscal year, the company's consolidated net revenue reached ₹60,914.76 crore.

In its Indian operations, the company saw a revenue increase of 31% in Q2 of the 2025-26 fiscal year, in contrast to Q2 of the prior year, with same-store sales growth of 16%, according to a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

Globally, the company recorded a 17% rise in revenue compared to the same quarter last year, with revenue from the Middle East growing by 10%, purely due to same-store sales improvements.

During the July-September quarter of the current fiscal year, the company launched 15 Kalyan and 15 Candere showrooms across India, along with opening two Kalyan showrooms in the Middle East.