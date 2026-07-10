Kalyan Jewellers India share price jumps over 36% in three days. Buy, sell or hold?

Kalyan Jewellers share price jumped over 8% on Friday, extending its rally for the third consecutive session, led by strong buying momentum. Kalyan Jewellers shares rallied as much as 8.67% to ₹483.10 apiece on the BSE.

In three sessions, Kalyan Jewellers India stock price has jumped more than 36%, lifting its one month gains to over 41%.

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The rally in Kalyan Jewellers share price today was supported by robust volumes, as around 8 crore equity shares changed hands on the stock exchanges on July 10, significantly higher than one week average trading volumes of 4 crore shares and one month average volumes of 2 crore shares.

Why are Kalyan Jewellers shares rising? The recent gains in Kalyan Jewellers India shares came after the company reported a strong business update for the first quarter of FY27, leading to bullish views from brokerages.

Kalyan Jewellers India said it recorded consolidated revenue growth of approximately 38% in Q1FY27 when compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

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Revenue growth for India operations during the June quarter was over 38% year-on-year (YoY), led by robust operating momentum on the ground with healthy same-store-sales-growth across all the key markets in the country despite the 28-day Adhik Maas period falling fully in the recently concluded quarter, Kalyan Jewellers India said in a regulatory filing on July 7.

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The June quarter recorded same-store-sales-growth of approximately 28%.

The international operations recorded revenue growth of approximately 35% YoY. Within the Middle East specifically, the company witnessed revenue growth of approximately 30% for Q1FY2027, driven by same-store-sales-growth despite the impact on footfall during the month of April due to the geopolitical tensions in the region.

International markets contributed approximately 14% to our consolidated revenue of the company.

Its digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a revenue growth of approximately 112% YoY in Q1FY27.

In the June quarter, the company launched 12 Kalyan showrooms and 5 Candere showrooms in India. As of June 30, 2026, the total number of showrooms across India and international markets stood at 524.

Should you buy, sell or hold Kalyan Jewellers shares? Brokerage firm Citi maintained its constructive long-term view on Kalyan Jewellers India even though the Q1 revenue growth was below its estimates, reports said. It expects Kalyan Jewellers’ franchise-led expansion strategy to continue supporting profitable growth while improving return on capital employed (RoCE).

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Citi believes the strong momentum at Candere would be an additional growth driver for the company, the reports added.

The brokerage firm reiterated its ‘Buy’ rating on Kalyan Jewellers shares and maintained a target price of ₹750 per share.

At 12:35 PM, Kalyan Jewellers share price was trading 6.12% higher at ₹471.75 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.