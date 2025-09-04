Kalyan Jewellers, ONGC, NTPC among key stocks to trade Ex-dividend today, 4 September 2025

Dividend Stocks 2025: Kalyan Jewellers ONGC, NTPC, Oil India and Gujarat Gas are key stocks to trade Ex-dividend today, 4 September 2025
These corporations, like many others, have set September 4 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.
To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.
*Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd: Recommended a final dividend of ₹1.50 (15%) per equity share of ₹10 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to approval by members at the Company's Annual General Meeting.
NTPC Ltd - Final Dividend of Rs.3.35/- (Three Rupees thirty five paisa only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the Equity Shares of NTPC for the Financial Year 2024-25 was recommended by the Board of Directors of NTPC in their meeting held on 24th May 2025
NTPC also had recommended two interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 with record dates as 31 January 2025 and 31 October 2024.
Oil India Ltd :The company had recommends a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per share (1.5% of paid-up equity share capital) for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.
Earlier Oil India also had recommended Interim Dividend of ₹7.00 with record date of 17 February 2025 and an Interim Dividend of ₹3.00 with record date on 14, November, 2024
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd: The Board of Directors of ONGC has recommended a final dividend of ₹1.25/- per share for FY'25, subject to member approval.
Earlier Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd or ONGC also had recommended a Interim Dividend of ₹5.00 with record date on 07 February 2025 and an Interim Dividend of ₹6.00 with record date as 19/11/2024.
Gujarat Gas Ltd: The Gujarat Gas will trade Ex-Date Today for a final Dividend - of ₹5.82 per equity share
Finolex Cables Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a final dividend of ₹8 per share
Finolex Industries Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.0 per share and special dividend of ₹1.0 per share.
General Insurance Corporation of India will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of ₹10 per share
Kopran Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of Rs. - 3 per share
Mazda Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today, for Dividend of Rs. 3.6 per share.
Metro Brands Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of Rs. - 2.5 per share
The New India Assurance Company Ltd trades Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of ₹1.8 per share
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
