Kalyan Jewellers, ONGC, NTPC among key stocks to trade Ex-dividend today, 4 September 2025

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated4 Sep 2025, 09:14 AM IST
These corporations, like many others, have set September 4 as the record date for identifying and approving a list of eligible shareholders for dividend payments.

To be eligible for dividends under the T+1 settlement method, investors must have purchased stock in these companies at least one day before the record date.

Dividend payout and other details

*Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd: Recommended a final dividend of 1.50 (15%) per equity share of 10 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, subject to approval by members at the Company's Annual General Meeting.

NTPC Ltd - Final Dividend of Rs.3.35/- (Three Rupees thirty five paisa only) per share (on the face value of Rs. 10/- each) on the Equity Shares of NTPC for the Financial Year 2024-25 was recommended by the Board of Directors of NTPC in their meeting held on 24th May 2025

NTPC also had recommended two interim dividend of 2.50 per share for the financial year 2024-25 with record dates as 31 January 2025 and 31 October 2024.

Oil India Ltd :The company had recommends a final dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per share (1.5% of paid-up equity share capital) for the fiscal year 2024-25, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM.

Earlier Oil India also had recommended Interim Dividend of 7.00 with record date of 17 February 2025 and an Interim Dividend of 3.00 with record date on 14, November, 2024

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd: The Board of Directors of ONGC has recommended a final dividend of 1.25/- per share for FY'25, subject to member approval.

Earlier Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd or ONGC also had recommended a Interim Dividend of 5.00 with record date on 07 February 2025 and an Interim Dividend of 6.00 with record date as 19/11/2024.

Gujarat Gas Ltd: The Gujarat Gas will trade Ex-Date Today for a final Dividend - of 5.82 per equity share

Other companies to trade Ex dividend

Finolex Cables Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a final dividend of 8 per share

Finolex Industries Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Final Dividend of Rs. 2.0 per share and special dividend of 1.0 per share.

General Insurance Corporation of India will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of 10 per share

Kopran Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of  Rs. - 3 per share

Mazda Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today, for Dividend of Rs. 3.6 per share.

Metro Brands Ltd will trade Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of Rs. - 2.5 per share

The New India Assurance Company Ltd trades Ex-Date Today for a Dividend of 1.8 per share 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or brokerage companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
