Kalyan Jewellers Q2 earnings show 3.3% dip in profit, revenue growth rises 37%

Kalyan Jewellers reported a net profit decline of 3.3% to 130 crore for the September quarter, affected by a 69 crore one-time loss. However, revenue increased 37.5% to 6,091.5 crore, and net profit for H1FY25 rose 10.6% to 308 crore.

Pranati Deva
Published13 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 earnings show dip in profit, revenue growth rises
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 earnings show dip in profit, revenue growth rises

Kalyan Jewellers Ltd., headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, released its earnings report for the September quarter, revealing a decline in both net profit and profit margins year-on-year. The jewelry retailer reported a net profit of 130 crore, reflecting a 3.3 percent decrease from 134.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

A significant factor contributing to this decline was a one-time loss of 69 crore incurred due to a reduction in customs duty in India during the quarter. Despite this setback, the company posted a robust 37.5 percent increase in revenue, amounting to 6,091.5 crore compared to 4427.6 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Multibagger stock: Aditya Vision share price jumps over 9% after Q2 results

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for Kalyan Jewellers rose by 4.3 percent, reaching 327.1 crore, up from 313.6 crore in the previous year. However, the EBITDA margin experienced a decline of 170 basis points, standing at 5.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Meanwhile, in the first half of financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), the company's net profit climbed 10.6 percent to 308 crore as against 278.4 crore in H1FY24. Its total income also increased 32 percent to 11,649 crore versus 8815 crore in the same period last year.

Also Read | Balrampur Chini Mills Q2 Results Live: Profit Falls by 59.59% YoY

Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director of Kalyan Jewellers India, expressed optimism about the company’s performance despite challenges. “We are extremely excited with the way the current year has progressed thus far, despite volatile gold prices, and the ongoing quarter is also witnessing robust footfalls. We recorded SSSG (same-store sales growth) in excess of 20 percent for the Diwali minus 30 days period when compared to the base year,” Kalyanaraman stated.

He added that the company is positive about the current wedding season across the country and anticipates closing the calendar year on a strong note, buoyed by increased consumer engagement and sustained demand.

Also Read | EIH Q2 Results: PAT rises 34% YoY to ₹114 cr, company unveils expansion plans

Stock price trend

The stock declined as much as 5.4 percent to its day's low of 666.30 post the earnings.

Post this fall, it is over 15 percent away from its peak of 786, hit in September 2024. Meanwhile, it has surged over 118 percent from its 52-week low of 305.20, recorded in Novemebr last year.

The stock has jumped 109 percent in the last 1 year and over 89 percent in 2024 YTD.

 

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 02:52 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsKalyan Jewellers Q2 earnings show 3.3% dip in profit, revenue growth rises 37%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

138.90
03:10 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-3.64%)

Bharat Electronics share price

281.15
03:10 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-9.1 (-3.14%)

Tata Power share price

398.40
03:10 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-15.85 (-3.83%)

Tata Motors share price

785.85
03:10 PM | 13 NOV 2024
0.9 (0.11%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Suzlon Energy share price

54.44
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-4.95 (-8.33%)

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals share price

544.20
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-45.6 (-7.73%)

Rattanindia Enterprises share price

62.74
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-5.21 (-7.67%)

Varroc Engineering share price

503.25
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
-37.05 (-6.86%)
More from Top Losers

KNR Constructions share price

310.00
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
25.85 (9.1%)

Piramal Pharma share price

262.60
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
12.05 (4.81%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,251.95
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
48.2 (4%)

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals share price

198.15
03:01 PM | 13 NOV 2024
2.35 (1.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,865.00-440.00
    Chennai
    76,871.00-440.00
    Delhi
    77,023.00-440.00
    Kolkata
    76,875.00-440.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    103.02/L0.10
    Chennai
    100.90/L0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.