Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹260 crore, revenue jumps 30% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers India, one of the country’s largest jewellery companies, announced its financial performance for the September quarter today, November 7, post market hours.

The company reported a net profit of ₹260 crore in Q2, marking a 99% jump from ₹130.3 crore recorded in the same period last year. However, sequentially, the profit came in slightly lower compared to ₹264 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹7,856 crore, up 30% year-on-year from ₹6,057 crore and 8% higher quarter-on-quarter.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹548 crore, a 71% jump from ₹319 crore in the same period last year, with margins expanding by 180 basis points year-on-year to 7%, but remaining flat on a sequential basis.