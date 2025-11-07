Mint Market
Kalyan Jewellers Q2 Results: Net profit nearly doubles to ₹260 crore, revenue jumps 30% YoY

Kalyan Jewellers reported a net profit of 260 crore for Q2, a 99% increase from 130.3 crore last year. Revenue rose 30% year-on-year to 7,856 crore, though it dipped slightly from 264 crore in Q1 of FY26.

A Ksheerasagar
Published7 Nov 2025, 04:08 PM IST
Kalyan Jewellers India, one of the country’s largest jewellery companies, announced its financial performance for the September quarter today, November 7, post market hours.

The company reported a net profit of 260 crore in Q2, marking a 99% jump from 130.3 crore recorded in the same period last year. However, sequentially, the profit came in slightly lower compared to 264 crore reported in the first quarter of FY26.

Its revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at 7,856 crore, up 30% year-on-year from 6,057 crore and 8% higher quarter-on-quarter.

At the operating level, the company reported an EBITDA of 548 crore, a 71% jump from 319 crore in the same period last year, with margins expanding by 180 basis points year-on-year to 7%, but remaining flat on a sequential basis.

(more to come)

 
 
