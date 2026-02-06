Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results 2026 LIVE: What to expect from the jewellery stock in December quarter?

Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results 2026 LIVE: Kalyan Jewellers is scheduled to announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 2025 (Q3 FY26) on February 6.

In an exchange filing, it said, “Company is scheduled to be held on Friday, 06th February 2026, inter-alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2025.”

Ahead of the earnings announcement, the jewellery retailer had already indicated a strong operational performance for the December quarter in its business update released last month, citing sustained consumer demand despite volatility in gold prices.

In a separate exchange filing in January, Kalyan Jewellers described the performance in the recently concluded quarter as positive, stating, “The recently concluded quarter was very encouraging, with consolidated revenue growing approximately 42% year-on-year compared to Q3 FY25.”

The company added that its India operations recorded revenue growth of about 42%, driven by robust festive demand during the Diwali season. Importantly, Kalyan Jewellers noted that demand remained strong even after the festive period, despite sharp fluctuations in gold prices.

Watch this space for LIVE updates on Kalyan Jewellers Q3 results.